Ecofin Offers ESG Insights on What Investors Should Know About the Sustainability Revolution Mega-Theme

New published paper highlights the movement from linear to circular economies, where costly depletion of resources and waste accumulation migrate to recycling and resource replacement with little waste and pollution in the process.

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Ecofin, today announced it released an insight titled The Sustainability Revolution: What investors should know, describing the drivers of the sustainability revolution taking shape around the world and why investors should take notice in their portfolios.

Ecofin is passionate about investing clients' capital for both financial return and social impact. While sustainable and impact investing are not new, 2020 was an 'awakening' of the sustainability revolution. This paper assesses three converging forces driving the revolution:

Technological innovation: driving cost declines and efficiency improvements

Government and corporate policy shifts: aggressive action by global leaders

Consumer activism and demand for positive societal changes

"We don't believe it's a traditional socially responsible movement involving divestment from 'sin' stocks. Rather, this is about investment returns and risks for investors. For companies, it's about a race for economics, job creation, and ultimately success and survival," said Brent Newcomb, President - Ecofin. "At the same time, there are clear benefits to the environment, our planet, and socially within our communities."

The insight concludes that there is a clear case for a return-oriented approach to sustainable investing. By putting capital to work, in exchange for a return, some of the planet's biggest challenges can be tackled by investing in companies and assets earning solid returns and doing business in ethical and responsible ways.

Learn more about The Sustainability Revolution: What investors should know here.

For more information about our approach to sustainable investing visit the About Ecofin, Insights and Sustainability and Impact sections of our website.

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors' impact on society. We are socially-minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). Learn more at www.ecofininvest.com.

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets - those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and seniors housing. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. For additional information, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

