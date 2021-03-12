Bam Boom Cloud's Microsoft MVP And Women In Technology Advocate Speaking At DynamicsCon

Mary Thompson, Microsoft MVP, set to speak at DynamicsCon on APIs and her passion for Dynamics 365 Business Central, Power Platform, and empowering women in technology.

DERBY, United Kingdom, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Thompson returns to DynamicsCon on 17 March 2021. Known as the "Superwoman" of the inaugural DynamicsCon, Mary is recognized for her meteoric rise to Microsoft MVP status and dedication to empowering women.

Thompson is candid about her unconventional path to a career in technology. She leaned heavily on the Microsoft Community for help and, in turn, reciprocates by staying engaged. When looking to recruit and rally female speakers, the DynamicsCon team called on Mary.

"Mary brings her superpowers of connection, engagement, and FUN to our community! Through transparency and shared stories, she motivates all women to be their authentic selves, leading members to be confident in and out of the workplace," states Molly Fuschel, DynamicsCon Director.

Removing barriers is a passion for Thompson. Having been a single mother struggling to make ends meet, she identified with the women at Hannah House, her local women and children's shelter. She helped create their tech center giving women access to the technology and training to secure better jobs.

"Mary is the heartbeat of anything she's part of, particularly when it comes to supporting women in technology and helping SMBs grow their business," says Vicky Critchley, Bam Boom Cloud CEO. "She is an integral part of our team, and we couldn't be prouder to call her a colleague and friend."

Named the 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Business Central, Bam Boom Cloud (formerly CPIT) has emerged as a leader in the Dynamics community. Breaking the mold of traditional partners, they focus on helping SMBs access rapidly deployable, affordable Microsoft cloud technologies.

Believing that every business, regardless of size, deserves cutting-edge ERP technology, Thompson leads the Bam Boom Cloud Dynamics Angels program, assisting channel partners' growth opportunities by providing Business Central solutions.

"The backbone of the Microsoft Dynamics community are the members who dedicate themselves to helping each other. The Bam Boom Cloud team empowers me every day to give back both personally and professionally. I'm grateful to be working for a company with a culture dedicated to underserved groups, whether they be SMBs or women in technology," shares Mary Thompson.

