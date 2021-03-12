Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - Quantum Numbers Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTC Pink: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q) ("QNC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Rickards to its Board of Directors.

QNC continues to strengthen the membership of its Board of Directors and announces the nomination of Scott Rickards as Director of the company. He brings relevant financial knowledge and a significant international network, which he developed during his 20-year tenure in the Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Venture Capital industries. He is currently Founder, President & CEO of Waterfund, a company that develops financial risk management products for the water industry. Scott has been based in both the Middle East and Latin America as a hedge fund investor and developer of financial products. He was most recently Senior Business Development Executive at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), an agency of the Dubai Government, responsible for Dubai Commodity Asset Management, a hedge fund and ETF investment platform licensed by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. Scott began his career in the Commercial Service of the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina and was an analyst in the International Listings division of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Scott earned his BA from Columbia University and holds an MA in International Economics from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) having studied in Bologna, Buenos Aires, Zaragoza, and Washington, D.C.

He speaks regularly at water conferences on the topic of private finance and has been quoted and featured in the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg Television, Fox Business, and other media outlets.

Also, Pierre Paul Samson, currently Director and Chairman of QNC Board, has announced he will not seek the renewal of his candidacy as Director for the forthcoming AGM. "It's been an honor to serve on QNC's Board and I believe it's now time for a new generation to take the helm and help propel our company to the next level. I trust that Scott has the right pedigree to help position QNC's value proposition in targeted markets and support our CEO's endeavors," stated Pierre Paul Samson.

Francis Bellido, CEO, comments, "Scott is a great addition to the QNC team. His international financial expertise and rich US network will be invaluable as QNC grows to become a key player in the Cybersecurity industry." He also added "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Pierre Paul for his 2-year mandate as Chairman of the Board, as well as his continuous support and many contributions to QNC's development. Thanks to him and other members of the Board the company is now ready to fulfill its potential".

Scott Rickards comments, "I am very excited to join QNC as I believe its QNRG technology has the potential to make a significant difference in fighting Cybercriminality. Having witnessed firsthand the direct threat nation state actors pose to critical infrastructure such as water, I am delighted to help contribute to QNC's truly innovative technology. QRNG technology is not only an additional tool in the cybersecurity arsenal, but one that can transcend existing cyber solutions."

As new Board member, Scott Rickards will be receiving a grant of 500,000 stock options submitted to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan, the same number of stock options granted to Dr. Larry Moore when he joined the Board in January 2021.

About QNC

The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Corporation intends to target the highly valued Healthcare Services industry while ensuring its technology is also relevant and applicable to others, such as Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

