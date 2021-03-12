Anzeige
Freitag, 12.03.2021
WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
12.03.21
13:54 Uhr
12.03.2021 | 14:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name for instruments issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (99/21)

Upon request by the issuer, long name for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley
& Co will change. The change will be valid as of March 15, 2021. ISIN codes
will remain unchanged. 

ISIN          Current Long Name                  New Long Name          
------------------------------------------------------------------------
GB00BL05TS27  MINI L NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT AVA 1  MINI L NORDIC ENT AVA 1
GB00BL05TY86  MINI L NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT AVA 2  MINI L NORDIC ENT AVA 2
GB00BL05TV55  MINI S NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT AVA 1  MINI S NORDIC ENT AVA 1
GB00BL05TX79  MINI S NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT AVA 2  MINI S NORDIC ENT AVA 2


For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
