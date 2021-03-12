Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name for instruments issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (99/21)

Upon request by the issuer, long name for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co will change. The change will be valid as of March 15, 2021. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Long Name New Long Name ------------------------------------------------------------------------ GB00BL05TS27 MINI L NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT AVA 1 MINI L NORDIC ENT AVA 1 GB00BL05TY86 MINI L NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT AVA 2 MINI L NORDIC ENT AVA 2 GB00BL05TV55 MINI S NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT AVA 1 MINI S NORDIC ENT AVA 1 GB00BL05TX79 MINI S NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT AVA 2 MINI S NORDIC ENT AVA 2 For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB