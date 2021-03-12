Anzeige
Freitag, 12.03.2021

WKN: A2N9YZ ISIN: FI4000354162 
12.03.21
08:00 Uhr
0,060 Euro
-0,004
-6,25 %
GlobeNewswire
12.03.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nexstim Plc (100/21)

With effect from March 15, 2021, the subscription rights in Nexstim Plc will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 24, 2021. 

Instrument:      Subscription rights                     
Short name:      NXTMS TR                                
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015660592                            
Order book ID:   219616                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


With effect from March 15, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Nexstim Plc
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:      Paid subscription shares                
Short name:      NXTMS BTA                               
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015660600                            
Order book ID:   219617                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
