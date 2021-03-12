Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nexstim Plc (100/21)

With effect from March 15, 2021, the subscription rights in Nexstim Plc will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 24, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NXTMS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015660592 Order book ID: 219616 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 15, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Nexstim Plc will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NXTMS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015660600 Order book ID: 219617 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB