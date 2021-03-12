Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Present at the Investor Summit Q1 Virtual Summit on March 25, 2021

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, will present at the Investor Summit Q1 Virtual Summit being held virtually and will take place on March 23-25, 2021.

Sigma Labs President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ruport will host a virtual presentation during the conference and participate in one-on-one meetings, where he will discuss the Company's 2020 achievements and 2021 industry outlook, milestones and objectives. Mr. Ruport will also update investors on signed agreements with DMG MORI, Additive Industries and Materialise, and its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Investor Summit: Q1 Virtual Summit

Date: March 25, 2021

Presentation Time: 3:30 pm ET (12:30 pm Pacific time)

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O2jr0IjGTjqTj2xEbueEFg

Format: Virtual presentation and 1x1's

Speaker: Mark Ruport, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference website here

For more information on the Q1 Virtual Summit or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sigma Labs management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

813-334-9745

investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

