Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (formerly, Ateba Resources Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") effective at the open of business on March 15, 2021, under the symbol "GLOW".

Clark Kent, CEO of the Company, commented, "Our public listing on the CSE is an important step forward for Glow and our shareholders, providing us with a broad platform for our next stage of growth. It enhances our visibility to the investment community, increases access to capital, and ultimately supports our mission of bringing innovative and dramatically enhanced health products to market."

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates, unlocking the full healing potential of natural active compounds.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

