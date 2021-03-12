Kraken remains the destination of choice as clients put their crypto wealth to active use by staking FLOW.

Kraken, the market leader for secure token staking services, has announced that clients have staked nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars worth of FLOW a platform that allows users to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through its secure staking service, a little over six weeks since the asset was listed on the exchange.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210312005281/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

As of Sunday, more than 20 million FLOW tokens worth approximately $725 million based on the token's prior seven days median spot price had been staked through Kraken. Staking allows clients to earn regular rewards in return for depositing tokens in a smart contract that secures the network. Kraken clients can stake FLOW directly through the platform in return for yearly rewards of up to 20%.

"The numbers speak for themselves. FLOW has become a key avenue for investors to gain exposure to the white-hot NFT space," said Jeremy Welch, VP of Product. "As the leading provider for FLOW trading and staking services, Kraken sees this as just the beginning of a burgeoning NFT ecosystem, as investors put their crypto wealth to active use."

With current support for eight cryptocurrencies, and plans to add more soon, Kraken is one of the industry's leading staking service providers. Not only is staking via Kraken easier and seamless, it also requires far less of a deposit than staking as an individual. With ether, for example, running an independent validator would require a minimum of 32 ether nearly $60,000. Through Kraken, clients can stake from as little as 0.0001 ETH a little under 2 cents.

In addition to staking, well over half a billion dollars worth of FLOW have traded on Kraken since it was first listed on January 27. According to Kraken data, FLOW's cumulative trading volume comes to approximately $507 million on the exchange as of March 8. The crypto asset has seen considerable uptake by clients looking to gain exposure to NFTs. Month-on-month NFT sales continue to surge, with February volumes alone hitting a record of $342 million.

While FLOW is not available for trading on Kraken by U.S. or Canadian residents, it has nonetheless become one of the most popular assets globally, particularly in Western Europe. Nearly $50 million worth of FLOW traded on Kraken on a single day this week.

Please reach out to press@kraken.com if you have any questions or would like additional comment. Jeremy Welch is available for interview.

About Kraken

With best-in-class security and daily volumes stretching into the hundreds of millions, and billions, Kraken offers one of the most liquid, diverse and secure venues for cryptocurrency trading.

Founded in 2011, Kraken has experienced explosive growth as it enters its tenth year of operation. Indeed, 2021 has already been a record year for Kraken. In January and February alone, Kraken processed more than $116.4 billion in trading volume, 15% more than the entire volume in 2020 the previous best year on record. Kraken continues to see an influx of new customers. Total signups in the first two months of the year were triple the number of signups we had for the whole of H2 2020.

Kraken remains a leading on-chain staking service provider. There is well over 40 million XTZ staked in the Kraken Tezos baker and over 5 million ATOM in the Cosmos validator. A total of 75 million DOT tokens worth well over $2.8 billion at current prices has also been staked through Kraken.

About FLOW

Flow is a protocol that allows investors to mint their own non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The network is subdivided so each node only performs one kind of specific function a division of labor so the blockchain can maximize efficiency. The FLOW token helps secure the network and can also be a means of payment for applications built on top of the Flow platform.

For more information, please visit Kraken's FLOW explainer page.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210312005281/en/

Contacts:

Alex Rapoport, press@kraken.com