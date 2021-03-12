Grand River Enterprises: Dreamcatcher Charitable Foundation Was Proud to Support Meagan Hill in Continuing Her Education

The Dreamcatcher Charitable Foundation's mission is to build healthy and vibrant Aboriginal communities in Ontario by helping to develop our youth as future community leaders.

OHSWEKEN, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Meagan Hill is Mohawk, from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory. As a young woman, she dreamed big. On her way to becoming the first college graduate in her family, Meagan successfully applied to Dreamcatcher Charitable Foundation for tuition costs and promptly enrolled at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Meagan said at the time, "Dreamcatcher's generous support for my education has led to the next phase of my life". Meagan's original intention was to attend medical school but, immersed in the inspiring environment at Harvard, she discovered that her true passion was business. She applied and was accepted into Harvard Business School.

As the only First Nations graduate of her 2016 class at Harvard, she realized that she could be a role model,because "In some First Nations communities, there just might not be an understanding that Harvard is possible. There was such a sense of pride and excitement that I had been successful enough to get accepted to a place like Harvard," Meagan said. "Ever since that happened, I've constantly been thinking of ways to share that excitement and experience with other people."

"I'd like to help First Nations in Canada and Native American Nations in the U.S. manage their capital,enterprises, and resources so that they can sustain wealth for generations to come," Meagan says. Meaganco-created the 'Leading People and Investing to Build Sustainable Communities' program, a Harvard Business School Executive Education initiative. This is a program for leaders, executive officers, senior administrators, and senior financial managers of tribal nations and Native organizations serving the needs of tribal communities and Native people.

While still at Harvard, Meagan worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York for 2 years. Currently, Meagan works as a consultant for McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm. Additionally, she continues to support Native governments and organizations on both sides of the Canada and United States border. Dreamcatcher is proud to have been part of Meagan's journey from the very start.

"Dreamcatcher is a place that will nurture one's dream. Everyone deserves an opportunity" Adam Beach, Film and Television Actor

Contact:

Grand River Enterprises

http://www.grandriverenterprises.com/

grandriver@prmcampaign.com

https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/grand-river-enterprises

SOURCE: Grand River Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635009/Dreamcatcher-Charitable-Foundation-Was-Proud-to-Support-Meagan-Hill-in-Continuing-Her-Education