Quetzal Capital Plc - Notice of General Meeting Monday 1 April 2021

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310 (AS AMENDED). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

12 March 2021

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

General Meeting Monday 1 April 2021

Quetzal announces that it has today published a circular containing a notice convening a general meeting (the "Circular") for the purpose of seeking shareholder approval in connection with the fundraising announced on 10 March 2021.

A copy of the Circular is being posted to shareholders today and is also available on the Company's website at www.quetzalcapital.com.

The general meeting will be held at 12.00 noon on Thursday 1 April, at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE.

Owing to UK government restrictions on public gatherings, the general meeting will be convened with the minimum necessary quorum of two shareholders (which will be facilitated by Quetzal). Shareholders must not attend the general meeting in person. Accordingly, all shareholders are encouraged to submit their vote by proxy by following the instructions provided with the Circular.

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

Simon Grant-Rennick: +44 7973 253 124

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Allie Feuerlein

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930