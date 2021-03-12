St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise," or "the Company"), a consolidator of services to the energy sector; focused primarily on construction services and specialized equipment rental, today released its Q4 2020 and FY2020 results.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months December 31, 2020



Three months December 31, 2019



Year ended December 31, 2020



Year ended December 31, 2019 Revenue $ 3,883,145

$ 5,349,256

$ 15,520,105

$ 19,521,797 Gross margin $ 1,787,065

$ 1,556,653

$ 5,194,638

$ 5,044,970 Gross margin %

46%



29%



34%



26% EBITDA(1) $ 1,402,092

$ 1,032,448

$ 3,703,808

$ 2,879,683 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (2,137,763 ) $ (1,197,074 ) $ (5,033,709 ) $ (5,035,705 )

Loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 )

(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".

The downturn in the energy industry, compounded by COVID-19, has significantly reduced activity throughout Enterprise's business sector. Reduced activity from COVID-19 began at the end of the first quarter and has continued throughout 2020. Although COVID-19 protocols have allowed Enterprise's customers to return to work, activity levels did not return to pre COVID-19 levels. Enterprise's customers have also modified their behaviours and requirements due to COVID-19. Over the past few years, Enterprise has been updating and modernizing its systems and processes to be effectively used in a cloud computing environment. The Company's fleet tracking, business intelligence and finance systems have all been modernized and, as a result, Enterprise was able to work effectively and adapt to COVID-19 protocols with respect to the workplace, social distancing and working remotely. Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was $3,883,145 compared to $5,349,256, a decrease of $1,466,111. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $15,520,105 compared to $19,521,797, a decrease of $4,001,692.

The Company generated positive cash flow from operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $3,983,730 compared to $3,609,571 in the prior year. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company purchased and cancelled 1,547,500 shares at a cost of $235,415. As result, the Company's share capital account was reduced by $2,222,581 representing the average share value of outstanding shares cancelled. Enterprise believes its stock remains undervalued and will continue to re-invest positive cash flow to buy-back shares to enhance shareholder value.

Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was $1,787,065 compared to the prior period of $1,556,653, an increase of $230,412. On a percentage basis, gross margin for the three months increased 17 basis over the prior period. Utilizing the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program, the Company recorded $333,798 against direct costs for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $5,194,638 or 34%, an increase of $149,668 compared to the prior year of $5,044,970 or 26%. On a percentage basis, gross margin for the year increased 8 basis points over the prior period. EBITDA was $1,402,092 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $369,644 compared to the prior period. Utilizing the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program, the Company recorded $1,416,679 against direct costs for the year ended December 31, 2020. Also through utilizing the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy program, the Company recorded $79,785 against direct costs for the year. EBITDA was $3,703,808 for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $824,125 compared to the prior year.

In addition to the use of government programs, Enterprise is actively controlling and reducing costs through layoffs, compensation adjustments, premises consolidation, limiting business expenses and travel, contract re-negotiations and postponement of bonuses. It is uncertain if existing government programs will continue or if new programs will be put in place. The Company continues to monitor changes to all government programs and will alter its cost structure accordingly if required.

Despite reduced activity, the Company remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial liquidity. During the year, Enterprise extended its bank loan facility for one year with a right to extend for a second year to September 2022. The Company believes it has enough liquidity through cash flow and borrowing capacity on its credit facility to execute its business plan.

On October 1, 2020, Westar acquired additional natural gas power generation assets by way of a share purchase. Westar acquired 100% of the outstanding shares for total consideration of $1,100,000 plus vendor take-back loans of $600,000. The acquired company was amalgamated with Westar.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of construction services companies operating in the energy, utility and transportation infrastructure industries. The Company's focus is primarily specialized equipment rental. The Company's strategy is to acquire complementary service companies in Western Canada, consolidating capital, management, and human resources to support continued growth. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com

