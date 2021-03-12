Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Names Cheryl Odoardi Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting

Appointment Comes As Cinedigm's Streaming Business Is Experiencing Exponential Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today the appointment of Cheryl Odoardi as Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Odoardi will oversee all facets of finance including accounting, reporting, financial planning and analysis, financing, working capital management, treasury, tax compliance and planning, internal controls and policy development. She will also be an integral member of our M&A team.

Odoardi brings extensive global financial leadership expertise with more than 25 years in the technology, media, entertainment and consumer products industries. She has strengthened, streamlined and scaled organizations driving EBITDA growth. Prior to joining Cinedigm, Odoardi held executive financial leadership positions at NBCUniversal, BCBGMAXAZRIA Group, Biogen, NLG, The Learning Company and RB Media where she was the Chief Financial Officer. At TLC, she was a leader in the acquisition and integration of 29 interactive media companies as well as the eventual sale of the company for $3.6 billion and has executed numerous buy and sell side transactions throughout her career. She brings extensive technology platform design, development and launch experience including TLC's state of the art royalty system, NLG's travel service platform which formed the foundation of the online travel industry and BCBGMAXAZRIA's transformation from a global brick and mortar retailer to an omni-channel leader culminating in the company's sale. She began her career at Ernst & Young LLP and maintains an active CPA license. Odoardi graduated from Brown University with a degree in Biology. She earned her MBA and Master of Science in Accounting from Northeastern University. She completed post-MBA studies in Entrepreneurial Finance at Babson College. She will report to Gary Loffredo, Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel and President/Cinema Equipment Business, President/Cinedigm.

"We are thrilled Cheryl has joined our team in such an important role at a pivotal time for our Company," said Loffredo. "Cheryl's operational and strategic financial leadership experience will be invaluable for us to drive equity value while maintaining financial discipline during a period of exponential growth."

Odoardi said "Cinedigm's momentum in streaming driven by the increasing viewership of our existing channel portfolio and our launch of new channels, growth of our distribution network, expansion of our Matchpoint TM technology platform and first-class content acquisition has been transformational. I am excited to be a part of the Company as we continue to accelerate."

ABOUT?CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm has leaned into digital monetization since its inception, offering content providers a path to global reach on streaming platforms. Data and analytics guide the Company's decisions to follow growth trends such as AVOD and the team closed numerous recent distribution deals including NBC Peacock, Google, Redbox, Local Now, Plex, and Fuse, in addition to existing AVOD partnerships with various platforms such as Tubi, Pluto, Vudu, Amazon, and Roku, amongst others, to carry the new content.

Cinedigm offers global streaming linear, on-demand branded channels while distributing digital films and TV series on every meaningful transactional, SVOD, and AVOD global platform. The Company distributes tens of thousands of hours of film and TV content to over 70 digital platforms in 180+ territories. Branded content includes co-productions in the action, western and military genres along with family (Hallmark, ZDF), anime (Konami Cross Media) and sports championship programs (NFL, NHL).

