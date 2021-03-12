Anzeige
Freitag, 12.03.2021
Eilmeldung am Freitag! Ad-hoc-Nachricht: Meilenstein-Übernahme!
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Nominees to the Board of Directors

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Nominees to the Board of Directors 

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) 
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Nominees to the Board of Directors 
12-March-2021 / 17:05 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Nominees to the Board of Directors 
Rosneft Board of Directors approved the following list of candidates to the BoD nominated by shareholders holding at 
least 2% of Company's voting shares. 
 1. Faisal Alsuwaidi 
 2. Hamad Rashid Al-Mohannadi 
 3. Arthur Matthias Warnig 
 4. Robert Warren Dudley 
 5. Karin Kneissl 
 6. Bernard Looney 
 7. Alexander Novak 
 8. Maxim Oreshkin 
 9. Hans-Georg Rudloff 
10. Igor Sechin 
11. Gerhard Schroeder 
The BoD members will be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (on 2020 results). 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 
March 12, 2021 
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any 
statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the 
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors 
affecting these statements. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          ROSN 
LEI Code:      253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.:  95441 
EQS News ID:   1175281 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2021 09:05 ET (14:05 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
