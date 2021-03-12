DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Nominees to the Board of Directors

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Nominees to the Board of Directors 12-March-2021 / 17:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominees to the Board of Directors Rosneft Board of Directors approved the following list of candidates to the BoD nominated by shareholders holding at least 2% of Company's voting shares. 1. Faisal Alsuwaidi 2. Hamad Rashid Al-Mohannadi 3. Arthur Matthias Warnig 4. Robert Warren Dudley 5. Karin Kneissl 6. Bernard Looney 7. Alexander Novak 8. Maxim Oreshkin 9. Hans-Georg Rudloff 10. Igor Sechin 11. Gerhard Schroeder The BoD members will be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (on 2020 results). Investor Relations Department Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 March 12, 2021 These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ROSN LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Sequence No.: 95441 EQS News ID: 1175281 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

