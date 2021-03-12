Xinte Energy has secured a supply contract for 152,400 metric tons of polysilicon. Talesun and Longi are both expanding their respective cell capacities by 5 GW.Polysilicon manufacturer Xinte Energy announced a deal to supply Qinghai Gaojing Solar Energy Technology Co Ltd with 152,400 metric tons of the solar panel material from July until the end of 2025. With prices to be determined monthly, Xinte said the latest polysilicon values issued by Taiwanese analyst PV Infolink would put the deal's total value at RMB16.9 billion (US$2.6 billion). Monocrystalline module maker Longi said on Thursday ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...