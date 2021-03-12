Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its First Quarter 2021

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its first quarter ended January 30, 2021. Sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $9,071,511 as compared to $9,443,852 recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Income from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $1,224,066 versus $1,633,705 in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1,065,765 as compared to $1,400,141 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 were $0.29 per share compared to $0.38 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during the first quarter 2021 remains very strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short term investments of $36,484,550 and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $39,420,939 and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 4.7:1. Stockholders' equity is $52,042,687 and the book value per share of common stock increased to $14.33.

The Board of Directors declared a one-time cash dividend of $1.00 per common share for fiscal year 2020. The cash dividend is payable on March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 12, 2021. Nobility Homes has distributed one-time cash dividends of $1.00 in fiscal years ending 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The Company has no defined dividend policy. The Board of Directors maintains the authority to declare distributions at their discretion. The Board performs a thorough and extensive evaluation of the Company's balance sheet, cash flow, operating performance, and future earnings prospects when considering the declaration of any common dividend.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida has been adversely impacted by COVID-19 and actions taken in response thereto. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2020 through January 2021 were equal to the same period last year. In addition, the lack of lenders in our industry, partly as a result of an increase in government regulations, still adversely affects our results by limiting many affordable manufactured housing buyers from purchasing homes. Since May of 2020 the Company has experienced unprecedented inflation in forest products, with no immediate relief in sight resulting in significate increases to our material costs. The Company is monitoring these costs and have adjusted our selling prices accordingly to help offset the higher costs. The Company purchased the land for the Tavares retail sales center in January 2021 for $245,000 and in February 2021 purchased land in Ocala for a future retail sales center for $1,040,000.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2020 the Company celebrated its 53rd anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

Management will not hold a conference call. If you have any questions, please call Terry or Tom Trexler @ 800-476-6624 ext 121 or terry@nobilityhomes.com or tom@nobilityhomes.com.

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or other health pandemic, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, increasing material costs or availability of materials due to potential supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), continued excess retail inventory, increase in repossessions, changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack and any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets January 30, October 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,963,523 $ 30,305,902 Certificates of Deposit 3,082,111 4,602,307 Short-term investments 438,916 358,960 Accounts receivable - trade 1,057,086 790,046 Note receivable 29,259 35,997 Mortgage notes receivable 20,776 20,162 Income taxes receivable - 105,676 Inventories 10,604,393 9,294,677 Pre-owned homes, net 389,679 441,937 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,553,057 1,014,849 Total current assets 50,138,800 46,970,513 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,363,841 5,142,714 Pre-owned homes, net 1,346,471 1,077,240 Note receivable, less current portion 6,573 6,573 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 226,286 227,509 Other investments 1,743,072 1,729,364 Deferred income taxes 3,598 3,598 Operating lease right of use assets 705,037 715,368 Cash surrender value of life insurance 3,840,452 3,795,902 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 63,530,417 $ 59,825,068 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,100,355 $ 928,095 Accrued compensation 446,745 670,520 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,113,685 1,383,833 Income taxes payable 230,133 - Operating lease obligation 27,128 24,192 Customer deposits 7,799,815 5,098,633 Total current liabilities 10,717,861 8,105,273 Operating lease obligation, less current portion 769,869 778,519 Total liabilities 11,487,730 8,883,792 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,632,446 and 3,631,196 outstanding, respectively 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 10,717,025 10,694,554 Retained earnings 59,041,816 57,976,051 Less treasury stock at cost, 1,732,461 shares in 2021 and 1,733,711 shares in 2020 (18,252,645) (18,265,820) Total stockholders' equity 52,042,687 50,941,276 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 63,530,417 $ 59,825,068

NOBILITY HOMES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 30, February 1, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 9,071,511 $ 9,443,852 Cost of sales (6,574,064) (6,554,003) Gross profit 2,497,447 2,889,849 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,273,381) (1,256,144) Operating income 1,224,066 1,633,705 Other income: Interest income 30,656 101,883 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 13,708 19,872 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 45,868 83,109 Increase in fair value of equity investment 79,956 - Miscellaneous 7,320 7,152 Total other income 177,508 212,016 Income before provision for income taxes 1,401,574 1,845,721 Income tax expense (335,809) (445,580) Net income 1,065,765 1,400,141 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,631,924 3,659,241 Diluted 3,633,493 3,660,638 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.38

