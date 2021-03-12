Key Capital Corporation: Key Capital to Launch M.Vaccae Supplement in Multi-Billion Anxiety, Stress and Depression Market

Patented Immunitor Oral Pill Platform Intellectual Property Optimizes M.Vaccae Supplement and Ionic Magnesium Delivery to Immune System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (OTC PINK:KCPC) advises that in association with its partner, global oral pill vaccine pioneer Immunitor, it will be launch a unique M.vaccae and Magnesium dietary supplement in the $18 billion Anxiety and Stress market.

The Company's marketing website https://MaxCellLife.com is in the final development phase and is expected to go live within the next ten days in conjunction with the launch of MaxCellLife MIND. The first 50,000 supplement doses have already been formulated, manufactured, and certified at the Immunitor GMP facility in Bangkok, Thailand in preparation for the launch.

Stress, Anxiety, and Depression

In our fast-paced modern world Stress, Anxiety, Depression, and often associated serious mental health incidence is prevalent and has been increasing substantially over the past 12 months as COVID-19 spread throughout the world.

Most of us daily experience some level of Stress and/or Anxiety that our immune system regularly copes with. For elevated incidents, this can trigger 'fight-or-flight' responses resulting in Adrenaline or Cortisol rushes at proportionate levels to the incident, which can then affect blood pressure, brain functionality, nerves, digestion, etc. If not managed, anxiety or stress issues can lead to states of depression, loss of confidence, sleep issues, hormone disruption and other issues including risk of chronic inflammation, thereby further aggravating the situation.

Mood Management - Naturally

It is well accepted that sound nutrition, including the right nutrients, exercise, and rest can contribute to better management of stress and anxiety.

MaxCellLife MIND

MaxCellLife MIND combines the unique Immunitor M.vaccae and ionic Magnesium combination within a patented oral pill delivery technology assuring delivery to the heart of the body's immune system in the gut, without being degraded as it passes through the stomach acidity.

M.vaccae is a unique natural probiotic that in recent years has been the subject of many studies that support its potential for activation of increased serotonin levels, that in turn may improve mood.

The major challenge has been how to get sufficient M.vaccae and the proprietary ionic magnesium to the gut which is resolved through leveraging the Immunitor suite of oral pill patents.

Key Capital Corporation:

While Key Capital is excited for the imminent launch of its MaxCellLife MIND dietary supplement, its major focus is on further development of its oral pill therapeutic vaccines through its KEY Biotec and Immunitor partnering, particularly on advancing the highly-promising FDA Orphan Drug Designated V5 HCC liver cancer therapeutic vaccine. Additionally, where products can be marketed as supplements, the Company will actively explore these options.

For further information see: https://keybiotec.com and https://keycapitalcorp.com

For all inquiries please contact: Key Capital at +1 (646) 401-0177, or Peter Boonen, Chairman, at peter@keycapitalcorp.com

