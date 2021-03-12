The "Europe Ginseng Extracts Market By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics Personal Care), By Form (Powder and Liquid), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Ginseng Extracts Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The market of ginseng extract is experiencing appreciable gains for powder dosage form over capsule or liquid form. An increase in the demand for ginseng extract is attributed to strong product usage in the production of dietary supplements as well as pharmaceutical products. The ginseng extract possesses medicinal properties that improve concentration, ease in digestion, and faster absorption.

Furthermore, with the constantly shifting socioeconomic status, customers are becoming more conscious about their health. Consumption of plant-derived products have considerably fewer side effects on health and that is why ginseng extract is continuously gaining popularity over the last few years. Moreover, it has a varied scope as dietary supplements and functional foods that can give health benefits beyond conventional nutrients.

Over the past few years, there is growing awareness about the role of ginseng as a useful food or nutraceutical with increasing market value. From ginseng, many bioactive compounds and extracts are obtained that are considered to have numerous health-promoting activities including antitumor, skin protecting, antioxidant, antihyperglycemic, anti-osteoporotic anticancer, anti-infective, and respiratory problems.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Food Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics Personal Care. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Powder and Liquid. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

Clariant AG

Orkla ASA

Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.

RFI Ingredients, LLC

Shanti Natural Extracts

Hangzhou Skyherb Technologies Co., Ltd.

S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLC

Changsha Huir Biological-Tech Co., Ltd.

Baoji Herbest Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Liuyang Naturalin Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

