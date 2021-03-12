Stacey Honowitz Outlines Her Volunteer Involvement to Raise Awareness About Sexual Abuse

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Stacey Honowitz, a veteran supervisor in the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit of the Broward State Attorney's Office, knows that in order to tackle the subject of sexual assault, you have to be heard - and be visible.

While she has published two books (with another on the way) to help parents and kids discuss the subject of consent and abuse in a safe and effective way, as well as lecturing on the subject across the country and offering legal commentary on prominent news and talk shows, her work doesn't stop there.

More specifically, Stacey Honowitz led the NoConsent campaign to help students stay safe on campus. The blue bracelets she created, which also glow in the dark, have the words "Remember I do NOT consent even if passed out or spent."

The catalyst for this effort was a high-profile rape case involving a Stanford University student taking advantage of a woman who was unconscious outside of a frat party.

"It won't stop rape, but I wanted to bring awareness to the universities because so many rapes were taking place," says Stacey Honowitz, adding that a lot of incidents go unreported.

She encourages victims to come forward and that it's not their fault regardless of the circumstances.

Through Stacey Honowitz's ongoing work, she hopes that victims of any age have the confidence to report abuse and wants them to know there will be someone to help. She has prosecuted a number of high-profile cases, including a gymnastics coach that received a long sentence for the sexual abuse of several girls, some who came forward with their experiences.

About Stacey Honowitz

As a 32-year veteran of the Florida State Attorney's office and supervisor of the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit, Stacey Honowitz has prosecuted high-profile cases. She strives to educate kids and parents about topics such as molestation and the importance of reporting sexual abuse, authoring two books (with another forthcoming) tackling subjects including consent and bullying, along with contributions to the Huffington Post, Washington Post, People magazine, and more. She was the on-air legal analyst for Larry King Live for seven years, as well as offering legal commentary on Good Morning America, Dateline NBC, CNN, CBS News 48 Hours, MSNBC, CNBC, and others.

