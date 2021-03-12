Anzeige
Freitag, 12.03.2021

WKN: 852361 ISIN: FR0000121725 Ticker-Symbol: DAU 
Frankfurt
12.03.21
16:53 Uhr
931,50 Euro
-7,50
-0,80 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2021 | 17:53
114 Leser
Dassault Aviation: Availability of the 2020 Annual Financial Report

Availability of the complete version
of the 2020 Annual Financial Report

Dassault Aviation complete version of the 2020 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) as of 31 December 2020 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This financial annual report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the "Finance / Regulated information / 2021" and "Finance / Publications / 2021 Publications" sections.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2020, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.5 billion. The company has 12,441 employees.

dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel +33

Investor Relations
Armelle Gary - Tel +33

Attachment

  • Availability Annual Report 2020 EN (complete version) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b9fb9db0-5db0-41b8-95b0-64da6a270d20)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
