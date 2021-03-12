DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.



12.03.2021 / 18:02

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.



All proposed resolutions approved with large majority

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, 12 March 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) announced today that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which took place on Friday, March 12, 2021, as a virtual event, including the:



1. Reappointment of Dr. Ulrich Dauer as executive member of the Board.

The Board nominated Dr. Ulrich Dauer for reappointment as executive member of the Board and regranted him the title of Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1st, 2021.



2. Appointment of Mr. Florian Schmid as executive member of the Board.

The Board nominated Mr. Florian Schmid for appointment as executive member of the Board and granted him the title of Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1st, 2021.



3. Appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V., Amsterdam, The Netherlands, as external auditor for the financial year 2020.



20.06% of the voting shares were represented at the 2021 Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. EGM.



All resolutions proposed by the Company's Board of Directors were approved at the meeting with a large majority. The voting results can be found on the Company's website:

https://www.vivoryon.com/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021/



###



About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury. www.vivoryon.com



Forward Looking Statements

