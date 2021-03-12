Lloyds Bank PLC: Lloyds Bank plc Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

LONDON, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lloyds Bank plc announces that on 11 March 2021 it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



A copy of the Form 20-F is available through the 'Investors' section of our website at www.lloydsbankinggroup.com and also online at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/)

Shareholders can receive hard copies of the complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. Printed copies of the 2020 Lloyds Bank plc Annual Report on Form 20-F can be requested from Investor Relations by email to investor.relations@lloydsbanking.com

For further information:

Investor Relations Douglas Radcliffe +44 (0)20 7356 1571 Group Investor Relations Director douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com Corporate Affairs Matt Smith +44 (0)20 7356 3522 Head of Media Relations matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1683S_1-2021-3-12.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1683S_1-2021-3-12.pdf)

