Lloyds Bank PLC: Lloyds Bank plc Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

LONDON, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lloyds Bank plc announces that on 11 March 2021 it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A copy of the Form 20-F is available through the 'Investors' section of our website at www.lloydsbankinggroup.com and also online at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/)
Shareholders can receive hard copies of the complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. Printed copies of the 2020 Lloyds Bank plc Annual Report on Form 20-F can be requested from Investor Relations by email to investor.relations@lloydsbanking.com
For further information:
|Investor Relations
|Douglas Radcliffe
|+44 (0)20 7356 1571
|Group Investor Relations Director
|douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
|Corporate Affairs
|Matt Smith
|+44 (0)20 7356 3522
|Head of Media Relations
|matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1683S_1-2021-3-12.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1683S_1-2021-3-12.pdf)
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).