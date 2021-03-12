Katerina Yip Featured in Exclusive Interview

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Katerina Yip was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global. She shared what she has learned throughout her career as a serial business founder.

Katerina Yip is an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Galton Voysey from Hong Kong. She holds an Upper Second-Class Honors Degree in Law from Durham University and a postgraduate diploma in Legal Practice from the University of Law in York.

In the interview, Yip shared that blocking out hours of time to read a little bit every day has had a positive impact on her life overall.

"Books provide gateways into seeing how other people live and think, once you get exposed to other people's mental models, you can sort through them and see if they're applicable to your own life - but you're not going to be able to do that without the exposure in the first place," said Katerina Yip.

She also shared that when she feels unfocused, she takes a five-minute walk away from her desk and will then set a timer for 25 minutes and dedicate that time to focus on that task alone.

One lifestyle trend that excites her is mindfulness, as she said that she has seen a positive effect from practicing it despite her initial skepticism. She noted that while she spent many years thinking the practice was not for her, she has come to embrace mindfulness as a way of managing stress and anxiety.

Further, she shared one of the biggest life lessons she has learned.

"If you don't feel uncomfortable, you're probably not progressing in life. Feeling uncomfortable is to be expected as you expand your skill set and continue to learn," said Katerina Yip.

"If you never leave your comfort zone, you just end up stagnating - but of course, that's easier said than done. Being aware of when you're firmly staying in your comfort zone is the first step, which is much harder than it sounds given the brain's tendency to neatly justify all of its actions."

About Katerina Yip

Katerina Yip of Hong Kong is an entrepreneur in residence at Galton Voysey. She graduated from Durham University with an Upper Second-Class Honors Degree in Law and from the University of Law in York with a postgraduate diploma in Legal Practice. Katerina then started working as a sales support executive at CPA Global, an intellectual property management firm. She quickly moved on to becoming an executive assistant to the general manager of Asia-Pacific before joining Galton Voysey, where she has helped co-found multiple successful businesses.

