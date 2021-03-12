South Florida Sinus & Allergy Center: Balloon Sinuplasty a Minimally Invasive Procedure That Has Changed the Lives of Thousands

Nationally recognized Otolaryngologist, Lee Mandel, M.D., F.A.C.S, F.A.R.S., explains how the procedure provides relief for many sinus issues

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / With locations in Fort Lauderdale and Plantation, Florida, South Florida Sinus & Allergy Center is among the most well-respected and sought-out treatment centers for minimally invasive sinonasal sleep and snoring surgeries.

Having pioneered industry-leading techniques and specialization in custom-tailored treatment plans fit to each patient's unique lifestyle needs, the center has set the standard for care throughout South Florida and across the U.S.

This quarter, South Florida Sinus & Allergy Center discusses the benefits ofballoon sinuplasty as an innovative minimally invasive treatment option for those who suffer from chronic sinusitis.

A Condition Affecting More than 30 Million

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), almost 30 million adults in the United States live with chronic sinusitis, resulting in over 4 million doctor visits and 234,000 emergency room visits yearly.

Those with the condition often deal with:

Facial Pain and Pressure

Nasal Blockage and Congestion

Fatigue

Postnasal Drip

Poor Sleep Quality

Headaches

Dulled Sense of Smell

Nasal Discharge

Cough

All of which greatly impact the quality of life.

A New Approach to Curing Sinusitis

For those suffering from chronic sinusitis, balloon sinuplasty treatment may offer hope. This is especially true for those who have exhausted traditional treatment options.

Balloon Sinuplasty

A form of endoscopic nasal surgery, balloon sinuplasty is a minimally invasive procedure involving no cutting, low risks, and fast recovery with minimal discomfort for the patient.

Taking just a short 15 minutes to complete, the procedure utilizes an endoscope fed through the nasal passage. At this stage, the physician is able to evaluate the inflammation and diagnose any underlying causes. A small balloon is then passed through a catheter and used to expand, open and reshape the nasal passageway. This process results in draining fluids, aided by a saline flush, while naturally opening up the airways for immediate relief.

Benefits Patients Experience Include:

Reduced sinus pressure

Relief from sinus-related headaches

Improved sleep

More energy

Enhanced sense of smell

Reduced inflammation and irritation

The South Florida Sinus Difference

Led by a nationally recognized leader in otolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat doctor), Dr. Mandel, Director ofSouth Florida Sinus & Allergy, is an expert at performing Balloon Sinuplasty treatment. As one of the only rhinologists in South Florida and the only private practice Fellow of the American Rhinologic Society in South Florida, Dr. Mandel is uniquely qualified to help you get relief from persistent and debilitating sinusitis.

Thousands of Patient Success Stories

Since its inception, the treatment center has helped thousands in South Florida and around the country live symptom-free lives thanks to its innovative approach to sinusitis, allergy and sleep condition treatment.

Industry-leading Specialists

The center is run by a team of specialists who have dedicated their lives and profession to helping their patients achieve an improved quality of life with the use of cutting-edge technology, forward-thinking techniques, and personalized treatment plans.

Individualized Treatment Plans

Every treatment plan is highly customized to fit each patient's unique situation. Clinicians take time to understand each patient's concerns and work to find the most effective, minimally invasive treatment to help them reach their goals.

Cutting Edge Facility, Technology and Techniques

Investing in talent and technology is part of what sets South Florida Sinus apart from the competition. Its state-of-the-art facility has been outfitted with the best equipment, capable of advanced treatment options designed to deliver the highest standard of care.

About South Florida Sinus

With two convenient locations in Fort Lauderdale and Plantation, Florida,South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center provides comprehensive testing and treatment of sinus and nasal allergies, as well as sleep and snoring-related conditions.

Those interested in learning more about the treatment center, physicians or treatments are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 954-448-7216.

Media Contact:

South Florida Sinus & Allergy Center

1301 E Broward Blvd Suite 240

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: 954-983-1211

SOURCE: South Florida Sinus & Allergy Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635246/Balloon-Sinuplasty-a-Minimally-Invasive-Procedure-That-Has-Changed-the-Lives-of-Thousands