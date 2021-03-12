KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR Technology Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced that CEO Michael Mo will be presenting and meeting with investors at two investor conferences the week of March 15, 2021: the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference and the 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC.

Mr. Mo will provide an overview of the Company, including its technology solutions, market opportunities, growth strategy, client engagements, and recent strategic developments. Investors can view Mr. Mo's general corporate presentation once they register for the conference where an archived replay of the presentation will be available via the conference website starting the day of the conference. Investors can also request a 1x1 meeting with Mr. Mo to be arranged via the conference website.

33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference

Date: March 15-17, 2021

Presentation link: KULR Presentation

Conference registration: https://ibn.fm/ROTH2021Registration

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. During previous events, ROTH has hosted close to 550 participating companies and attracted more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC

Date: March 17-19, 2021

Conference registration: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference

The conference will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A, moderated by Maxim research analysts, with C-level executives of small and mid-cap companies across multiple industries, including technology, industrials, electric vehicles, healthcare and consumer products.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

