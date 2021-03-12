From Boxing Trainer To An Expert In Online Content Removal, Frankie Lee's Desire To Help People Transformed His Career

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / From former boxing trainer to helping people remove negative content, Frankie Lee's career has spanned many different fields. His journey into the content removal industry began as a way to help some friends who had had something posted about them. From there, it has been nothing but success for his business as he has accelerated to helping bigger names remove negative content.

"I am a former pro boxing trainer who started contentremoval.com to fight for celebs, influencers, and brands online that are unfairly targeted by negative online content.

I started removing online content when a few female friends in the UK were struggling to remove some revenge porn images/videos. Once I learned of their struggle, I wanted to find a way to help. The girls had tried everything in their power to remove the content themselves and had even contacted the police.

I learned the whole process by trial and error over the following 2 weeks and successfully removed all the content. From there, I brought contentremoval.com and set about contacting people who I thought I could help," Frankie explains.

He was motivated to continue by a desire to help people remove content that was harmful to them. He wants to be known as the guy you can call to help when you are in a tight position and need to get content removed online. Unfortunately, with no shortage of this kind of content out there, Frankie had plenty of people to assist.

"I want to be known as the man who you call when you have a problem that needs solving online. The man who connects people who have problems with solutions. I also want to have the biggest podcast the world has seen that touches thousands of people across the world changes their direction so they can achieve more in life and business," Frankie states.

Frankie is particularly focused on assisting celebrities and household names and looks after them with care to ensure that no damage is done to their brands. This is what makes Frankie different from others in the industry. He is focused on maintaining the relationship and reputation of others rather than simply helping and then leaving.

"We have differentiated ourselves by only looking after clients at a high level. We don't just take jobs here, there, and everywhere. We only want to look after household brands, influencers, and celebs who are looking for a content removal partner that cares about their online reputation and future opportunities. Other firms in our industry just take on everybody with no clear filter or direction," Frankie remarks.

With so many more people to help, Frankie has big plans for the future. He is trying to make his company even bigger and better to help even more celebrities and brand names. In addition, he is continuing to grow his podcast which he hopes will teach people how to approach personal development and entrepreneurship.

"I started The Frankie Lee Podcast to change the game for how people approach personal development and entrepreneurship.

I am working on building content removal into an agency that looks after the biggest celeb and brand names in the world at scale.

My biggest passion is my podcast, The Frankie Lee Podcast, which I aim to build into one of the biggest personal development podcasts in the world, helping people break patterns and flip perspectives," Frankie comments.

To find out more about Frankie, you can follow him on Instagram here and check out his website here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: Content Removal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635256/From-Boxing-Trainer-To-An-Expert-In-Online-Content-Removal-Frankie-Lees-Desire-To-Help-People-Transformed-His-Career