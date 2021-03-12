Food Union Creates a Fusion of Flavours That Attract Consumers in Norway

RIGA, Latvia, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its investments in research and development Food Union continues to pave the way in experimentation with unique flavours rooted in local preferences that translate into beloved products that power its national and regional brands.

"We need to ensure our brands are based on flavours appealing to each market," says Normunds Stanevics, CEO of Food Union Europe. Food Union's success stems from each brands freedom and flexibility to research and develop products that will resonate with customers in each specific region.

Boldly Combining Tradition and Innovation

Like many Northern Europeans, Norwegians love tart, salty licorice. They are avid consumers of Isbjorn Is's Lakrispinne, a vanilla ice cream made from rich cream produced in western Norway with soft licorice sticks and a licorice glaze.

Though Norwegians cherish products with roots in traditional flavours, they love bold new flavours, like Dobbel's sea salted potato chips ice cream. "The new twist on flavour was intended to build on Norway's preference for distinctive flavours and combinations of tart or salty tastes with the sweetness of ice cream," adds Marvel Skreien Stigen, Head of Marketing and Communications at Isbjorn Is. In Norway, consumers can now order these treats to their homes through door-step-delivery service Den Norske Isbilen.

Distinct Regional Origins; Global Potential

"A consumer focused-company needs to show that it grasps the taste preferences of its different consumer bases and is able to deliver new, innovative products based on these nuances," says Mr. Stanevics. Food Union aims to introduce these products rooted in local preferences to consumers in new markets, tapping their potential to appeal to consumers worldwide and to create the same "wow" response among customers elsewhere.

Food Union is the leading ice cream producer in the Baltics and Denmark, and holds a strong market position in Norway, Romania, Russia and Belarus. Food Union develops local brands and delivers products in the premium snacking, ice-cream and dairy categories.

Food Union is backed by Hong Kong-based investment company Meridian Capital Limited, and one of Asia's largest private capital firms, PAG. They became Food Union shareholders in 2015 and 2018 in order to finance the construction of two dairy plants in China and facilitate the company's dynamic expansion into this market.

