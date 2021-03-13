Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - Tritent International Agriculture, Inc., (OTC Pink: UNMK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bohdan Dolban as its new President and plans on filing all necessary disclosures and financials with OTC Markets to achieve the "Pink Current" tier.

Mr. Dolban has been involved in new business development for over 25 years and is currently focusing his experience into resource-based sectors. His specialty is to connect suppliers with customers via his vast network of contacts.

Currently, the Company is completing the required applications with OTC Markets that will enable the Company to upload financials and disclosure information to the OTC Markets website. The Company is also in the process of launching its own corporate website at www.tritentresources.com.

The Company is active and already working towards developing business operations within a proven sector.

About Tritent International Agricultural Inc.

The Company is currently engaged in business development within the resources sector and has indefinitely postponed the building of its Cascade dairy plant in Cascade, Iowa.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Tritent International Agriculture, Inc., future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Tritent International Agriculture, Inc's., its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Tritent International Agriculture, Inc's., future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Tritent International Agriculture, Inc., cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Tritent International Agriculture, Inc., undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Tritent International Agriculture, Inc.

