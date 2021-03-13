Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - is pleased to announce the deepest gold-silver mineralization intersected to date at the northern portion of the Cliff Creek deposit. Hole 20CCDD072 intersected significant high-grade mineralization at over 500 metres (m) vertical depth, further extending mineralization below the base of our 2019 exploration target open pit model. The results contained within this news release include many of the outstanding holes from the deep drilling at Cliff Creek North (CCN) and demonstrate the exceptional continuity of mineralization from surface to depth. Benchmark's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is road accessible and located within the Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "Today's results are successfully expanding gold and silver to new depths. The Cliff Creek North area is providing continuous, impressive grades from surface with high-grade material at depth. The mineralized system is now showing potential for open-pit and high-grade underground mining at lower levels. The robust results from these deep holes continue to confirm our geological model and indicate that this mineralizing system remains strong and open at depth."







Figure #1 - Cliff Creek North Zone long section, see Figure #2 for section window



Cliff Creek North (CCN) is a sub-zone of the +1.2-kilometre Cliff Creek Zone. The CCN area now measures +300m on-strike length and has drill indicated gold-silver mineralization to +500m depth. The entire Cliff Creek Zone remains open in all directions and shows strong potential for more expansion at depth in high-grade material.

Table #1: New results from the Cliff Creek Zone.

Drillhole

FROM TO INTERVAL Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) AuEq (ppm) 20CCDD051

229.00 233.00 4.00 0.75 1.00 0.76

292.00 295.32 3.32 1.04 38.38 1.52

371.00 407.00 36.00 1.45 25.83 1.78 incl 404.00 407.00 3.00 5.77 52.55 6.43 incl 405.00 406.00 1.00 13.60 79.70 14.60 20CCDD061

50.00 51.00 1.00 2.03 231.00 4.92

159.00 161.00 2.00 1.22 3.94 1.26

397.95 433.15 35.20 1.80 43.77 2.34 incl 398.56 401.07 2.51 4.89 280.70 8.40 incl 399.64 400.21 0.57 6.75 335.00 10.94 and 417.72 420.00 2.28 14.86 208.15 17.46 incl 417.72 418.11 0.39 71.40 1130.00 85.52 20CCDD062

404.33 449.00 44.67 1.22 22.73 1.50 incl 439.00 440.00 1.00 16.40 25.40 16.72 20CCDD064

401.70 404.00 2.30 2.35 32.55 2.76 incl 401.70 402.52 0.82 4.53 55.00 5.22

474.00 501.00 27.00 0.82 15.92 1.02 20CCDD066

267.00 269.00 2.00 0.77 9.03 0.89

381.00 404.00 23.00 1.61 55.78 2.30

388.00 389.86 1.86 8.37 164.60 10.43 20CCDD072

400.00 407.00 7.00 0.42 2.42 0.45

475.90 477.00 1.10 2.13 26.40 2.46

521.00 531.00 10.00 3.28 138.83 5.01 incl 522.00 523.00 1.00 27.00 1270.00 42.88 20CCDD074

521.00 536.35 15.35 3.62 143.38 5.41 incl 526.00 528.00 2.00 10.72 460.00 16.47 and 535.00 535.80 0.80 14.50 433.00 19.91 20CCDD078

84.94 88.08 3.14 1.60 2.34 1.63

339.00 340.00 1.00 4.05 105.00 5.36

434.00 471.50 37.50 0.50 10.32 0.63

447.00 448.00 1.00 8.58 63.10 9.37 20CCDD081

321.00 325.16 4.16 0.31 6.15 0.38

398.65 399.24 0.59 8.78 190.00 11.16

463.00 465.00 2.00 1.53 104.55 2.84

487.00 493.40 6.40 0.50 25.45 0.82

505.83 511.00 5.17 2.95 20.62 3.21

506.57 507.63 1.06 12.25 66.40 13.08

535.72 538.64 2.92 0.74 14.04 0.91

* Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.

** Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length.







Figure #2 - Cliff Creek Gold Silver Deposit Drillhole Collars and Map



Figure #3: Cliff Creek North Zone cross section, see Figure #2 for section line.



Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

Benchmark is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76929