Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 13.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit: Vor großem Ausbruch am Montag? Extrem spannend...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2021 | 14:44
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the Launch of the Virtual KnockOut Interactive Shadow Boxing Game

Virtual KnockOut Can Be Cast Onto a Television and Played Live with the Game's Exclusive Bluetooth Motion Controllers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2021 / The founders of Virtual KnockOut, an interactive shadow boxing game, are pleased to announce the launch of their fun game that will also burn calories.

As a spokesperson noted, Virtual KnockOut is a mobile shadow boxing game that can be cast onto a television and played live with the game's exclusive Bluetooth motion controllers. People can download and play the game through the App Store and Google Play.

Virtual KnockOut is the brainchild of Pete Gustin, who has a lot of experience bringing other fitness products to the market. Along with the help of his two young adult children Cole and Cameron, Pete was able to put their skills to the test and come up with a game that is as enjoyable as it is challenging.

Virtual KnockOut, which is currently the focus of a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter, lets people play the game by hand or live. When playing Virtual KnockOut, players will earn the maximum points when they punch the center of the target.

"If you punch too soon, players will get fewer points, and also if you punch too late. If you forget to duck, you will also lose points, so speed and accuracy definitely count," the spokesperson noted, adding that the game lets players know how many punches they threw, as well as misses and their total and high score.

"With Virtual KnockOut, you can challenge yourself, your friends and your family from anywhere in the world."

Players can also hone their shadow boxing skills from virtually anywhere, thanks to Virtual KnockOut. People can get up off their couches and play on their TV by themselves or with friends. They can also play when traveling or during a break at work while at the office.

Virtual KnockOut uses high tech 9-axis wrist sensors that are lightweight and accurate. The sensors take standard batteries and offer 100-plus play hours before needing to be replaced. A universal high-speed HDMI cable is also included with the game; it offers nearly zero latency for a fast and accurate gaming experience.

About Virtual KnockOut:

Virtual KnockOut is a new interactive shadow boxing game that can be cast onto a television and played live. People may download the game onto their iOS or Android devices through the App Store and Google Play, respectively.

Contact:

Kelly Crow
kelly.mediacrowd@gmail.com
(323) 477-2657

SOURCE: Virtual KnockOut



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635306/Announcing-the-Launch-of-the-Virtual-KnockOutTM-Interactive-Shadow-Boxing-Game

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.