Announcing the Launch of UnityLink, a New App that will Facilitate Safely Reuniting with Other People During COVID-19

Individuals, Business Owners, Employers and Doctors Can Add their Immunity Records to UnityLink

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2021 / The creators of UnityLink, a new app that is designed to give people the tools they need to get back to normal during the global pandemic, are pleased to announce the launch of the app.

To learn more about UnityLink and how it will work, and/or to download it onto an Android or iOS device, please visit https://unity.link/.

As a spokesperson for the app noted, the creators of UnityLink know that people are eager to return to their pre-COVID-19 way of life. They also understand that having record of a person's immunity will help with this process.

This knowledge inspired them to create and launch the UnityLink app, which they said will give people the tools needed to get back to normal during these challenging times.

"UnityLink is an easy interface to use, scan, send and store your immunity records from any virus, including COVID-19, in a secure and efficient way," the spokesperson noted, adding that the app uses the blockchain method to store this information, which is very secure and also the technology used by most cryptocurrencies.

Individuals, business owners, employers, those in the medical profession and virtually all types of organizations can use the UnityLink app to help speed up recovery for their communities.

"UnityLink drives people to feel safe again with friends and family when in a close environment," the spokesperson noted, adding that once users upload their immunity records through the app, it will generate a unique QR code that they can then share with others as proof of their immunity.

The owners of restaurants, movie theaters and hair salons can use UnityLink to place patrons more strategically, all based on their immunity. Sports stadiums and music venues could do the same thing and airlines could accept more passengers if they know they are immune to COVID-19, the spokesperson noted.

"Health care providers and pharmacies can upload test results to users through a secure and convenient web portal, without the need of a physical interaction. Certificates will flow swiftly to the user's app and the architecture of information is HIPAA compliant," the spokesperson noted.

About UnityLink:

UnityLink is an app that individuals, businesses owners, employers, doctors and almost all kinds of organizations can use to speed up recovery in a safe way for people, local communities and the entire economy. The user-friendly app will allow people to scan, send and store their immunity records. For more information, please visit https://unity.link/.

