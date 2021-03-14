Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2021) - Airbeam Wireless Technologies Inc. ("Airbeam"), a leading innovator in 5G Edge technologies to enable Smart Cities, announced today the termination of the previously announced Amalgamation Agreement with First Responder Technologies Inc. ("First Responder"). Airbeam is now working on an alternative go-public transaction and will provide details to Airbeam shareholders soon.

Airbeam wishes First Responder, its highly dedicated management, and shareholders well going forward.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dr. Yan Zhang, Director

About Airbeam

Airbeam is a private company existing under the laws of British Columbia and is based in Richmond, British Columbia.

Airbeam is a developer of 5G Edge technologies to enable Smart Cities. The company sells a proprietary 60 GHz millimeter wave chipset, hardware, and software that power its Edge Computing Network (ECU). Airbeam acquired its technology from a leading semiconductor company, which spent in excess of $110 million USD on R&D.

