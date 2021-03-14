Minerco, Inc: Minerco to Begin Hosting Weekly Investor Conference Calls

Company's Weekly "Shroom Zoom" Calls to Be Hosted Sundays at 5:30 PM ET

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2021 / Correction from a previous release - Minerco (OTC PINK:MINE) today made a revolutionary announcement that it will begin hosting weekly conference calls with the investment community in an effort to provide direct communication with its growing shareholder base. Investors will have the most timely and accurate corporate information.

"Minerco continues to deliver on all cylinders, from the strengthening of our balance sheet to the expected ramp-up in revenues, primarily driven by reforms across the globe as it relates to the manufacturing and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms, or commonly referred to as Magic Mushrooms," said Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco Inc. "As a publicly traded company, it is our fiduciary duty to ensure the investment community is kept abreast of our latest corporate developments."

"As a result, we have requested that our new investor relations firm, IRP, take the lead in the management of all shareholder inquiries as well as our weekly Shroom Zoom conference calls. In doing so, it will free our management team up to deliver on our business strategy and at a pace consistent with the rapid growth and evolution of the emerging psilocybin mushroom industry. We have a number of new developments that we look forward to sharing with our investors in the coming weeks and would like to ensure we have strong relationships built with our current and prospective investors as we begin to make these exciting disclosures," concluded Mr. Jenge.

WHAT: Weekly "Shroom Zoom" Investor Conference Call

WHEN: Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time

HOW: Join Zoom Meeting

https://minercoinc.zoom.us/j/93765564790?pwd=UDVvSFkvWHdmbWQrK2RQa0YyY2VLdz09



Meeting ID: 937 6556 4790

Passcode: 010666

One tap mobile

+19292056099"93765564790#""*010666# US (New York)

+13017158592"93765564790#""*010666# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 937 6556 4790

Passcode: 010666

Find your local number: https://minercoinc.zoom.us/u/acyXkJ5kuL



About Minerco Inc.

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company (OTC PINK:MINE), is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms'). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com. To learn more about Minerco, Inc. visit them at www.minercoinc.com.

To research Minerco, Inc.'s stock histogram chart please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker MINE.

Follow us on Twitter

@minercoinc

Investor Relations

miners@minercoinc.com

MINERCO, INC. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

# # #

For Further Information:

Bill Miller

Investor Relations Partners

bmiller@irpartnersinc.com

Phone: 323-380-4500

SOURCE: Minerco, Inc.