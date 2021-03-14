Minerco completes purchase of WLCCO Inc and increases psilocybin production capacity

Oakland, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2021) - Minerco (OTC Pink: MINE) announced today that they have acquired WLCCO Inc, a white label CBD company that generates approximately $2.5 million in annual revenue. This strategic purchase includes crucial equipment, increasing microdosed psilocybin tablet production capacity by 1 million units daily. In markets where psilocybin is not legal, Minerco will manufacture unleaded medical mushrooms including Chaga and Lion Mane as legal alternatives.

Minerco leadership announced the company's four critical goals at the Sankofa Shareholder and Vision Summit held on January 24, 2021:

Retire Debt

Acquire the equipment necessary to manufacture 1 million micro dots daily

Launch anticipated blockchain token SHRU

Acquire a U.S. location to maximize operations both domestically and globally

On February 16, 2021, the company announced a full settlement of debt to EROP capital. As of March 1, 2021, the company successfully launched their Blockchain token SHRU and payment application SHRUCOIN Pay. With the acquisition of WLCCO, Minerco leadership can now say that they have achieved three out of the four goals laid at the Summit with the acquisition of WLCCO.

The company is optimistic about these business developments. In light of this, Minerco CEO Julius Jenge released the following statement:

"Increasing the company's microdosed psilocybin tablet production capacity was a crucial goal to prepare the company for success as legal markets expand in the United States. We are fully prepared for the bright future of this newly legal industry and feel confident in the firm's ability to meet growing demand."

About Minerco Inc.

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company (OTC Pink: MINE) is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms'). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com . To learn more about Minerco, Inc. visit them at www.minercoinc.com. To research Minerco, Inc's. stock histogram chart please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker MINE.

About WLCCO

White Label CBD Co (WLCCO Inc) is a seed to shelf full-service private label manufacturer of industrial hemp CBD products with over 10 years industry experience and produced in a cGMP facility. Their trusted source of raw products out of Lexington, KY extracts over 20,000 pounds daily using safe CO 2 for solvent-free extraction.

MINERCO, INC. INC FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

