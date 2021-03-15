Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - BlockchainK2 Corp. wholly owned subsidiary Amplify Games (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that they have joined as a partner in the largest association of game developers in the gaming industry, the International Game Developers Association (IGDA).

Amplify Games will be joining other partners such as Amazon, Dell, Unity and Samsung, alongside a membership of over 30,000 game developers.

"The IGDA is excited to welcome Amplify Games as a partner. As an indie developer, it can be a struggle to get your game in front of the right audience. We believe that Amplify Games' desire to connect developers with fitting audiences and empower communities to curate and celebrate games will help many developers, both large and small." said Renee Gittins, IGDA Executive Director.

By engaging with the IGDA and their members, Amplify has the opportunity to work directly with industry veteran and get exposure to thousands of developers in an organic way through an organization they know and trust. The IGDA has been a pillar in the gaming industry for over 27 years with an unwavering commitment to supporting game developers and striving to better the entire gaming industry.

"I'm thrilled we can partner with the IGDA and work with them on the shared vision of supporting and empowering game developers." said Tony Caputo, CEO of Amplify Games. "We see the Amplify Games platform as an ideal fit to meet the current challenges of their members, providing them with increased exposure by connecting them to influencers and communities as well as organic and creative ways to monetize through increased sales, secondary markets, NFT's, etc."

Amplify Games' inclusion into the IGDA, participating with other IGDA partners and exposure to their 30,000 members will accelerate adoption of the Amplify platform in the indie gaming market, helping game developers reach the next level of success for their games and careers.

About the International Game Developers Association (IGDA)

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) is the world's largest nonprofit membership organization serving all individuals who create games.

The IGDA is a U.S.-based 501(c)6 non-profit professional association and a global network of collaborative projects and communities of individuals from all fields of game development. The IGDA's diverse membership encompasses programmers and producers, designers and artists, writers, business people, QA team members, localization experts, and anyone else who participates in the game development process.

The mission of the IGDA is to support and empower game developers around the world in achieving fulfilling and sustainable careers.

For more info, please visit http://www.igda.org/

About Amplify Games Inc.

Amplify Games is a gaming technology platform that is solving the problems of today with technology that will empower the future of digital game distribution and promotion. The platform uses blockchain technology to change the current studio, publisher, influencer paradigm. This combination of the needs within the gaming industry and the solutions that blockchain and NFT's can provide to meet those needs is what will enable Amplify Games to take advantage of huge opportunities in the $45 billion digital games market.

For more information Amplify Games please visit: www.amplifygames.io.

For further information, please contact Tony Caputo, CEO

Tony@amplifygames.io

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company owns a gaming platform Amplify Games Inc changing the way video games are distributed and promoted. BlockchainK2 is also invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The company's wholly owned subsidiary iRecover Inc is working to implement the findings and principles of behaviorism, social neurodevelopment, and behavioral economics in a blockchain based application to support individuals recovering from addiction. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

For further information, please contact: Sergei Stetsenko, CEO 604-630-8746

