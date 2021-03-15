DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grand City Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate

15-March-2021 / 07:50 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, 15 March 2021 - The Board of Directors of Grand City Properties S.A. (the "Company") has resolved today on a share buy-back program. The buy-back program will be implemented by buying back shares on the stock exchange by the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The volume of the proposed buy-back program will amount to up to 200 million euros and will be limited to a maximum of 10 million shares in the Company. The program shall start on 16 March 2021 and shall be finalized by 31 December 2021 at latest. The acquired shares in the Company may be used in accordance with the authorisation resolved by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24 June 2020.

Contact:

Grand City Properties S.A.

1, Avenue du Bois

L-1251 Luxemburg

T: +352 28 77 87 86

E: info@grandcity.lu

www.grandcityproperties.com

Press Contact:

Katrin Petersen

Grand City Properties S.A.

T: +49 (30) 374-381 5218

E: katrin.petersen@grandcity.lu

