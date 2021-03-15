LG says its new expansion plan will give it a total production capacity of more than 110 GWh in the United States.LG Energy Solution said that it plans to invest more than $4.5 billion over the next four years to expand its battery production capacity in the United States by 70 GWh. The expansion will give the company a total production capacity of more than 110 GWh in the U.S. market. In addition to a new battery facility, the company and automaker GM are discussing plans to build a second joint venture plant in the United States. LG Energy Solution invested $600 million to build a 5 GWh capacity ...

