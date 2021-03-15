Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 11/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-15 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 25.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2021 - Arco Vara ARC1T Takeover offer TLN 31.03.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2021 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Takeover offer RIG 19.03.2021 rupnica RJR1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2021 - East West Agro EWA1LOS2 Buyback VLN 19.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB02029A LTGNB02029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2021 K2 LT K2LT Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2021 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2021 InMedica INMB055021FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2021 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.03.2021 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.03.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2021 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2021 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Audited annual TLN Horizon Capital NHC report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Investors event TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.