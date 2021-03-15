Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 11/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-15 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 25.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2021 - Arco Vara ARC1T Takeover offer TLN 31.03.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2021 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Takeover offer RIG 19.03.2021 rupnica RJR1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2021 - East West Agro EWA1LOS2 Buyback VLN 19.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB02029A LTGNB02029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2021 K2 LT K2LT Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2021 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2021 InMedica INMB055021FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2021 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.03.2021 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.03.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2021 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2021 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Audited annual TLN Horizon Capital NHC report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Investors event TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de