Implantica makes headway in Italy and Spain with its medical device RefluxStop'

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) today announces that the company will start commercializing RefluxStop on a reimbursed basis in Italy and Spain based on local/regional hospital agreements.

Implantica will now focus on providing RefluxStop to the leading anti-reflux surgeons and centers in Italy and Spain. Surgical training will commence initially via webinar with representatives from Germany and Switzerland until Covid-19 subsides.

"We look forward to continue to develop the KOL (key opinion leader) networks and train surgeons in Italy and Spain and to sell RefluxStop on a reimbursed basis based on individual hospital /regional agreements" said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica. "At this stage we will mainly focus on the larger anti-reflux centers, and we will extend our registry study also to these countries to collect data for RefluxStop."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

