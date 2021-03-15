Anzeige
Implantica makes headway in Italy and Spain with its medical device RefluxStop

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) today announces that the company will start commercializing RefluxStop on a reimbursed basis in Italy and Spain based on local/regional hospital agreements.

Implantica will now focus on providing RefluxStop to the leading anti-reflux surgeons and centers in Italy and Spain. Surgical training will commence initially via webinar with representatives from Germany and Switzerland until Covid-19 subsides.

"We look forward to continue to develop the KOL (key opinion leader) networks and train surgeons in Italy and Spain and to sell RefluxStop on a reimbursed basis based on individual hospital /regional agreements" said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica. "At this stage we will mainly focus on the larger anti-reflux centers, and we will extend our registry study also to these countries to collect data for RefluxStop."

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 15, 2021 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-makes-headway-in-italy-and-spain-with-its-medical-device-refluxstop-,c3306128

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3306128/1386617.pdf

Implantica makes headway in Italy and Spain with its medical device RefluxStop'

