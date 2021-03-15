Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce progress in its entry into the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) space. NetCents first mentioned its foray into NFT in its Press Release on December 4, 2020. Since that time, the interest from its merchant base has exceeded all initial expectations.

NetCents is continuing to work with its partner, The Human Interest Group, in developing its launch NFT's. The Human Interest Group brings decades of sports business experience, working with

world-class athletes and various teams in the NFL, NHL, and MLB. The Company is working on large consumer product opportunities to tie in with branded athletes or products in developing tokens that assist in verifying authenticity or official ties into celebrity athletes.

"The use cases and synergy of Non-Fungible Tokens as a paired product with the Company's wallets, exchanges, and asset management are a natural fit," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "When packaged together, it's a gamechanger, closing the loop for sports business. Athletes to Brands to Consumers."

The Company, in collaboration with The Human Interest Group, has identified the opportunity to work with key athletic personalities to bring merchants and athletes from around the world together in a specially designed ecosystem enabling athletes, and ultimately their fans, to be part of combining their love for sports, and trading of unique sports paraphernalia, with the expanding interest in the use of cryptocurrencies around the world.

"We are thrilled with NetCents' commitment to integrate NFT's into their already top-class cryptocurrency offerings," commented Franko Vatterott, Founder of the Human Interest Group. "For so many years, our company has focused on crafting authentic partnerships between our professional Athlete clients and their chosen brand partners. NFT's open a new, technological landscape for multiple layers of the sports business, and it's is going to significant."

Given the size of the opportunity at hand, the Board of Directors has recently decided that the Non-Fungible Token opportunity is so massive and essential to the Company's strategic direction that it will be creating a specific internal division around the product. The NFT Team will be a vertically integrated sales, development, and management capability with its own separate capital budget within the Company and its own Profit and Loss. Upper management at NetCents will make sure that there are direct collaborations between the traditional cryptocurrency business and the NFT business so that the products work seamlessly together.

"The growth of the NFT is as important as the creation of the Smart Contract as an enhancement of the traditional Bitcoin technologist," added Mr. Moore. "We are putting massive resources behind this as part of our transaction ecosystem strategy. New use cases for NFTs are being created daily - and because of their very nature, there will be more NFTs than altcoins within months. NFT's are a Trillion-dollar opportunity and will become a Trillion Dollar Asset class pretty quickly. We have already seen a single NFT trade for millions - so a trillion is easy to imagine - likely eclipsing Cryptocurrency in the near term. Hold on to your shorts."

Non-fungible tokens contain identifying information recorded in their smart contracts. It's this information that makes each NFT different and as such, they cannot be directly replaced by another token. They cannot be swapped like for like, as no two are alike. Banknotes or Bitcoin, in contrast, can be simply exchanged one for another, if they are the same value, there is no difference to the holder.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

