Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Unglaubliche Gelegenheit am Montag! KUV von unter 2 und extremes Upside!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Stuttgart
15.03.21
08:10 Uhr
12,400 Euro
+0,200
+1,64 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,30012,60009:01
12,40012,50008:55
Dow Jones News
15.03.2021 | 08:31
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit Reports Audited FY 2020 Results -2-

DJ Magnit Reports Audited FY 2020 Results 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Reports Audited FY 2020 Results 
15-March-2021 / 09:59 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Magnit Reports Audited FY 2020 Results 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (15 March, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces its audited consolidated IFRS results for the year ending 31 December 2020[1]. 
 
FY 2020 key financial highlights: 
  - Total revenue increased by 13.5% y-o-y to RUB 1,553.8 billion; 
  - Net retail sales reached RUB 1,510.1 billion representing 13.3% y-o-y growth; 
  - Gross profit margin stood at 23.5% - an increase of 74 bps y-o-y on improved commercial terms, lower promo activity 
    in a combination with better promo coverage and higher promo margin, lower shrinkage and supply chain costs 
    partially offset by ongoing cost of the loyalty program; 
  - Cash SG&A expenses[2] as percentage of sales improved by 36 bps to 17.5% primarily as a result of lower rent as 
    well as positive operating leverage effect partially offset by higher packaging and raw materials costs. 
  - EBITDA was RUB 109.4 billion with a 7.0% margin - an increase of 97 bps y-o-y driven by strong gross margin 
    dynamics and lower SG&A expenses; 
  - Net income increased by 120.8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 37.8 billion. Net income margin increased from 1.2% in 2019 
    to 2.4% in 2020. 
  - As of December 31, 2020 Net debt was RUB 121.4 billion. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.1x vs 2.1x as at 31 
    December 2019. 
 
Key events after the reported period: 
 
  - Magnit presented its Corporate Strategy 2021-2025; 
  - Magnit redeemed its RUB 10 billion exchanged-traded bonds of BO-003P-02 series; 
  - Magnit opened another seven discounters bringing the total number of stores to 23; 
  - Magnit opened new distribution centre in Surgut; 
 
FY 2020 Key Financial Results 
 
                         IAS 17                      IFRS 16 
million RUB              FY 2020   FY 2019   Change  FY 2020   FY 2019   Change 
Total revenue            1,553,777 1,368,705 13.5%   1,553,777 1,368,705 13.5% 
Retail                   1,510,071 1,332,929 13.3%   1,510,071 1,332,929 13.3% 
Wholesale                43,707    35,777    22.2%   43,707    35,777    22.2% 
Gross Profit             365,729   311,999   17.2%   365,756   311,999   17.2% 
Gross Margin, %          23.5%     22.8%     74 bps  23.5%     22.8%     74 bps 
SG&A, % of sales         -20.5%    -21.3%    82 bps  -19.1%    -19.8%    70 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[3]        110,264   85,111    29.6%   179,043   149,309   19.9% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 7.1%      6.2%      88 bps  11.5%     10.9%     61 bps 
EBITDA                   109,410   83,112    31.6%   178,189   147,310   21.0% 
EBITDA Margin, %         7.0%      6.1%      97 bps  11.5%     10.8%     71 bps 
EBIT                     63,493    36,324    74.8%   88,424    59,216    49.3% 
EBIT Margin, %           4.1%      2.7%      143 bps 5.7%      4.3%      136 bps 
Net finance costs        -13,497   -15,095   -10.6%  -44,268   -47,509   -6.8% 
FX gain / (loss)         -1,310    781       -267.8% -1,453    873       -266.5% 
Profit before tax        48,686    22,010    121.2%  42,703    12,579    239.5% 
Taxes                    -10,905   -4,901    122.5%  -9,709    -3,015    222.0% 
Net Income               37,781    17,108    120.8%  32,993    9,564     245.0% 
Net Income Margin, %     2.4%      1.2%      118 bps 2.1%      0.7%      142 bps

Total revenue in 2020 increased by 13.5% to RUB 1,553.8 billion.

Net retail sales in 2020 grew by 13.3% y-o-y to RUB 1,510.1 billion driven by a combination of 3.6% selling space growth and 7.4% LFL sales growth. Every quarter of the reported year net retail sales growth outpaced selling space growth as strong LFL results have led to a continuous improvement of sales densities across all formats since January 2020.

Wholesale revenue in 2020 increased by 22.2% y-o-y to RUB 43.7 billion primarily driven by improvements of wholesale operations. Share of wholesale segment increased from 2.6% in 2019 to 2.8% in 2020.

Gross Profit in 2020 increased by 17.2% to RUB 365.7 billion with a margin increase of 74 bps y-o-y to 23.5%. This came as a result of improved commercial terms, lower promo activity in combination with better promo coverage and higher promo margin, lower shrinkage and reduced supply chain costs as well as increased share of high-margin drogerie business. This was partially offset by the ongoing investments into Magnit's loyalty program with higher penetration and growing share of low-margin wholesale business.

Alongside with the growing share of fresh products and overall improvement of on-shelf availability shrinkage as a proportion of sales decreased by 56 bps y-o-y driven by ongoing optimization of supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards with suppliers and other initiatives.

Despite continuous increase of on-shelf availability and improvement of service level, transportation expenses as a percentage of sales improved by 6 bps y-o-y on route optimisation, higher utilization of trucks and other efficiency gains leading to a reduction of cost per kilometre by 7.9% y-o-y.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A) 

IAS 17                  IFRS 16 
million RUB                  FY 2020 FY 2019 Change  FY 2020 FY 2019 Change 
Payroll and related taxes    138,640 121,677 13.9%   138,640 121,677 13.9% 
as a % of Sales              8.9%    8.9%    3 bps   8.9%    8.9%    3 bps 
Rent                         67,011  63,195  6.0%    1,429   982     45.5% 
as a % of Sales              4.3%    4.6%    -30 bps 0.1%    0.1%    2 bps 
Depreciation & amortization  45,917  46,788  -1.9%   89,765  88,094  1.9% 
as a % of Sales              3.0%    3.4%    -46 bps 5.8%    6.4%    -66 bps 
Utilities                    28,287  24,737  14.3%   28,287  24,737  14.3% 
as a % of Sales              1.8%    1.8%    1 bps   1.8%    1.8%    1 bps 
Advertising                  7,628   7,715   -1.1%   7,628   7,715   -1.1% 
as a % of Sales              0.5%    0.6%    -7 bps  0.5%    0.6%    -7 bps 
Other expenses               9,051   8,723   3.8%    9,051   8,723   3.8% 
as a % of Sales              0.6%    0.6%    -5 bps  0.6%    0.6%    -5 bps 
Bank services                7,108   6,516   9.1%    7,108   6,516   9.1% 
as a % of Sales              0.5%    0.5%    -2 bps  0.5%    0.5%    -2 bps 
Repair and maintenance       6,732   5,748   17.1%   6,732   5,748   17.1% 
as a % of Sales              0.4%    0.4%    1 bps   0.4%    0.4%    1 bps 
Taxes, other than income tax 2,925   3,240   -9.7%   2,925   3,240   -9.7% 
as a % of Sales              0.2%    0.2%    -5 bps  0.2%    0.2%    -5 bps 
Packaging and raw materials  4,861   3,215   51.2%   4,861   3,215   51.2% 
as a % of Sales              0.3%    0.2%    8 bps   0.3%    0.2%    8 bps 
Total SG&A                   318,159 291,555 9.1%    296,425 270,648 9.5% 
as a % of Sales              20.5%   21.3%   -82 bps 19.1%   19.8%   -70 bps 
Cash SG&A (excl D&A)         272,242 244,767 11.2%   206,660 182,554 13.2% 
as a % of Sales              17.5%   17.9%   -36 bps 13.3%   13.3%   -4 bps

SG&A costs demonstrated solid improvement of 82 bps to 20.5% as a percent of sales.

Cash SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales improved by 36 bps to 17.5% primarily as a result of lower rent costs as well as positive operating leverage effect partially offset by higher packaging and raw materials costs.

Personnel costs as a percent of sales remained flat at 8.9% - one-off COVID-related expenses incurred in March and April 2020 were offset by efficiency improvements. The Company made increased payments to its frontline personnel related to extra working hours and additional hiring to cover high demand in March partially compensated by increased productivity and lower staff turnover. Staff turnover continued to improve during the period driven by on-going automation of business processes and improved working conditions in the Company's stores including a selective increase in compensation for frontline employees as well as higher retention rate.

Rental costs as a percent of sales decreased by 30 bps y-o-y to 4.3% driven by higher sales density, improved lease terms with landlords and closing of inefficient stores. This was achieved despite the increased share of leased selling space to 78.0% in 2020 vs 77.2% a year ago.

Despite growing costs related to the loyalty program, advertising expenses as a percentage of sales decreased by 7 bps y-o-y to 0.5% thanks to more efficient tactics and tools of promo campaigns.

Packaging and raw materials expenses increased by 8 bps y-o-y to 0.3% reflecting the ongoing provision of means of sanitary protection to customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other costs including utilities, bank and tax expenses improved on positive operating leverage effect.

Total costs incurred as a result of the Company's response to COVID-19 in 2020 reached RUB 2.8 billion. This included additional payments to frontline personnel (reflected in staff costs) and safety procedures (reflected in other operating expenses).

As a result, EBITDA was RUB 109.4 billion with a 7.0% margin reflecting 97 bps y-o-y expansion due to strong gross margin dynamics and lower SG&A expenses. LTI expenses in the reported period stood at 0.05% of sales - as a result EBITDA margin pre-LTI was 7.1%.

Depreciation as a percent of sales reduced by 46 bps y-o-y to 3.0% driven by operating leverage, slower expansion (839 net openings in 2020 vs 2,377 stores opened last year) and redesign program (385 refurbishments in 2020 vs 2,341 redesigns made last year).

As a result, operating profit in 2020 stood at RUB 63.5 billion or 74.8% higher than a year ago.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Magnit Reports Audited FY 2020 Results -2-

Net finance costs in 2020 decreased by 10.6% y-o-y (or 23 bps) to RUB 13.5 billion due to the lower cost of debt and total amount of borrowings. As a result of continued focus on financial efficiencies, the cost of debt reduced to 6.1% (102 bps y-o-y).

In 2020 the Company reported FX loss in the amount of RUB 1.3 billion related to direct import operations.

Income tax in 2020 was RUB 10.9 billion with effective tax rate of 22.4%.

As a result, net income in 2020 more than doubled y-o-y and stood at RUB 37.8 billion. Net income margin increased to 2.4%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Financial Position Highlights as of 31.12.2020 (IFRS 16) 

Million RUB                                                          31.12.2020 31.12.2019 
Non-current assets                                                   678,461    697,347 
Inventories                                                          205,949    218,874 
Trade and other receivables                                          8,564      13,993 
Cash and cash equivalents                                            44,700     8,901 
Other current assets                                                 7,718      9,574 
Assets                                                               945,392    948,689 
 
Equity                                                               182,889    188,533 
Long-term borrowings                                                 147,695    119,632 
Other long-term liabilities                                          330,535    340,125 
Trade and other payables                                             161,072    161,631 
Short-term borrowings and short-term portion of long-term borrowings 18,392     64,578 
Other short-term liabilities                                         104,809    74,189 
Equity and liabilities                                               945,392    948,689

Despite ongoing improvement to on-shelf availability, the increased share of drogerie format by 66 bps as a percent of net retail sales, supplier inflation and total sales growth of 13.5%, inventories decreased by RUB 12.9 billion vs December 31, 2019 and stood at RUB 205.9 billion. This was driven by a number of projects launched in 2020 including a reduction of slow-moving items, assortment harmonization and IT solutions aimed at better on-shelf availability and promo forecasting.

Trade and other payables remained flat y-o-y and stood at RUB 161.1 billion. RUB 4.7 billion increase in trade payables driven by improvement of payment days was offset by RUB 5.2 billion decrease of other payables related to high pace of expansion in 2019. Accounts receivables decreased by RUB 5.4 billion or 38.8% to RUB 8.6 billion as a results of ongoing optimisation initiatives including weekly tracking of overdue debts and clearing activities as well as launch of electronic document flow with suppliers.

Debt Composition and Leverage as of 31.12.2020 

billion RUB        2020  Share, % 1H 2020 Share, % 2019  Share, % 
IAS 17 
Gross debt         166.1          208.6            184.2 
Long term debt     147.7 88.9%    117.4   56.3%    119.6 64.9% 
Short term debt    18.4  11.1%    91.2    43.7%    64.6  35.1% 
Net debt           121.4          187.4            175.3 
Net debt / EBITDA  1.1x           2.0x             2.1x 
IFRS 16 
Net debt           479.0          538.8            532.5 
Net debt / EBITDA  2.7x           3.3x             3.6x

As a results of repayment activities gross Debt decreased by RUB 18.1 billion or 9.8% compared to December 31, 2019 and stood at RUB 166.1 billion as of December 31, 2020 with cash position of RUB 44.7 billion. As a result, Net Debt reduced by RUB 53.9 billion compared to December 31, 2019 and stood at RUB 121.4 billion. The Company's debt is fully RUB denominated matching revenue structure, 99% of debt portfolio was long-term with 22 months maturity. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.1x as at 31 December 2020 vs 2.1x as at 31 December 2019.

Cash Flow Statement for FY 2020 

IAS 17                  IFRS 16 
million RUB                                                2020    2019    Change  2020    2019    Change 
Operating cash flows before working capital changes        109,798 86,183  27.4%   175,408 148,492 18.1% 
Changes in working capital                                 30,349  -13,385 -326.7% 30,712  -11,501 -367.0% 
Net Interest and income tax paid                           -25,738 -16,968 51.7%   -56,509 -49,377 14.4% 
Net cash from operating activities                         114,409 55,830  104.9%  149,611 87,614  70.8% 
Net cash used in investing activities                      -29,533 -57,167 -48.3%  -29,020 -55,709 -47.9% 
Net cash generated / (used) from/(in) financing activities -49,077 -16,510 197.3%  -84,793 -49,752 -70.4% 
Net cash increase / (decrease)                             35,798  -17,846 -300.6% 35,798  -17,846 -300.6%

The Company's cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital for 2020 equalled to RUB 109.8 billion, which was RUB 23.6 billion or 27.4% higher y-o-y. The change in working capital improved to RUB 30.3 billion from RUB -13.4 billion in 2019 as a result of a decrease in inventory, receivables, higher accrued expenses and taxes payable.

Net interest and income tax paid in 2020 increased by RUB 8.8 billion or 51.7% to RUB 25.7 billion. Net interest expenses decreased by 10.1% y-o-y to RUB 12.6 billion in 2020 due to lower cost of debt and lower amount of borrowings. Income tax paid for 2020 increased to RUB 13.1 billion.

With this net cash flow from operating activities in 2020 increased by 104.9% to RUB 114.4 billion as a result of positive movement of working capital and lower interest paid.

Net cash used in investing activities predominantly composed of capital expenditures decreased by 48.3% to RUB 29.5 billion in 2020. The dynamics was attributable to a slowdown of expansion program (1,292 store openings on gross basis in 2020 vs 2,841 in 2019) and decelerated redesign program (385 stores in 2020 vs 2,341 stores in 2019). Capex in 2020 came below the Company's guidance on lower than expected expansion given pandemic restrictions and management's intention to expand selectively following strict return requirements.

In 2020 net cash used from financing activities was RUB 49.1 billion vs RUB 16.5 billion used in 2019. In 2020 the Company paid dividends in the amount of RUB 29.9 billion[4] The rest was driven by dynamics of proceeds from borrowings and repayment of loans.

As a result of factors mentioned above net cash position in 2020 increased by RUB 35.8 billion to RUB 44.7 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Note: 1. This announcement contains inside information disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation effective

from July 3, 2016. 2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals and/ or percentage change due to

rounding of decimals. 3. Please follow the link to view 2020 financial report - www.magnit.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/

results-and-reports/ or https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries Twitter:

Media Relations Department @MagnitIR

Email: press@magnit.ru

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] EBITDA and LFL metrics are calculated by the Company and are not audited

[2] Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

[3] Long-Term Incentive Program

[4] Excluding intercompany transactions between PJSC Magnit and JSC Tander ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   95472 
EQS News ID:    1175442 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.