Montag, 15.03.2021
GlobeNewswire
15.03.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Ekobot to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 15, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Ekobot AB's shares (short name EKOBOT) commences today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Ekobot is the
17th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Ekobot is the result of the thoughts and desire to combine robotics and healthy
sustainable food production. Ekobot's goal is to be able to offer practical and
sustainable solutions to agricultural issues while reducing workload with
autonomous tools for vegetable farmers. The company has grown and combined a
team of experts in agricultural robotics with shareholders who share their
convictions and understand the challenges of start-ups. 

"Today is the first day of our continued journey towards building the best ever
autonomous robot system for removal of unwanted weeds in row grown vegetables,"
said Ulf Nordbeck, CEO of Ekobot. "With this IPO we can accelerate building and
market launch of the commercial version of the EKOBOT. I really appreciate the
large interest in our robot. A robot that can help farmers increase efficiency,
decrease the use of herbicides and the consumer to get healthy food now and in
the future." 

"We are happy to welcome Ekobot to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said
Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The number of growth
companies, with the purpose to decrease negative impact on the environment, is
rapidly growing. Ekobot has made an impressive growth journey and we look
forward to follow their journey as a listed company." 

Ekobot has appointed Augment Partners AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
