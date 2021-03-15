Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Ekobot to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 15, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Ekobot AB's shares (short name EKOBOT) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Ekobot is the 17th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Ekobot is the result of the thoughts and desire to combine robotics and healthy sustainable food production. Ekobot's goal is to be able to offer practical and sustainable solutions to agricultural issues while reducing workload with autonomous tools for vegetable farmers. The company has grown and combined a team of experts in agricultural robotics with shareholders who share their convictions and understand the challenges of start-ups. "Today is the first day of our continued journey towards building the best ever autonomous robot system for removal of unwanted weeds in row grown vegetables," said Ulf Nordbeck, CEO of Ekobot. "With this IPO we can accelerate building and market launch of the commercial version of the EKOBOT. I really appreciate the large interest in our robot. A robot that can help farmers increase efficiency, decrease the use of herbicides and the consumer to get healthy food now and in the future." "We are happy to welcome Ekobot to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The number of growth companies, with the purpose to decrease negative impact on the environment, is rapidly growing. Ekobot has made an impressive growth journey and we look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." Ekobot has appointed Augment Partners AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com