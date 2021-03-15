Althea Group Holdings Limited Announces European Expansion and Strategic Growth Plan

Althea releases new investor presentation detailing European expansion and strategic growth plan

Investment Highlights:

ASX-listed global cannabis company with rapidly expanding operations in Europe, North America, Australia and Africa

Vertically integrated with capabilities spanning the manufacturing, sales and distribution of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical cannabis-based products

Strong financial performance, news flow, and cash position

Massive market opportunity - undervalued against peer group

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH) ('Althea' or 'the Company'), a global leader in the manufacturing, sales and distribution of pharmaceutical cannabis products and cannabis-based consumer packaged goods, is pleased to update the market on the Company's European Expansion and Strategic Growth Plan, the details of which are outlined in a new investor presentation accessible via this link.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd CEO, Joshua Fegan, said: "We are currently focused on strategically growing our footprint across the UK, Germany and other key European regions, including France, where we have recently been selected as a supplier for the French government's upcoming medicinal cannabis trial. With Europe expected to become the world's largest legal cannabis market over the next five years, we believe there has never been a more compelling and opportunistic time to be an Althea shareholder."

Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH)

Althea Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AGH) is a global leader in the manufacturing, sales and distribution of pharmaceutical cannabis products and cannabis-based consumer packaged goods. Althea also offers a range of education, access and management services to support eligible patients and Healthcare Professionals in navigating medicinal cannabis treatment pathways.

Althea operates in highly regulated and legal cannabis markets across the world with burgeoning operations in Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

To learn more, please visit: www.althea.life

