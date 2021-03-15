Endorsement Comes Amidst Company-Wide Packaging Improvements

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") announces that world-leading cannabis information website Leafly.com has endorsed a Lyfted Farms cannabis strain in its February column, "Leafly Buzz". The endorsement comes amidst a Company-wide overhaul of product packaging that will have a significant impact on costs, distribution and marketing efforts.

In its February column, Leafly.com writes about "Nump's Garlic Noodles" strain as being "Biting, savory, and hella strong…". Nump's Garlic Noodles is a strain that is unique and proprietary to Lyfted Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanna Holdings. Inc. Leafly.com has over 15 million loyal monthly readers and highlights the newest, best, and top selling cannabis strains each month.

"The Lyfted Team is thrilled to have one of our strains endorsed by one of the most influential publications in the industry," said Bob Blink, CEO of TransCanna. "Millions of consumers turn to Leafly.com as one of the industry's most trusted cannabis resources -so this mention is a huge win of recognition and provides increased market exposure for our Company and for our superior genetic strains."

The endorsement comes amidst a Company-wide overhaul of product packaging from glass jars to flexible pouches - a move that will dramatically reduce waste and costs, and will greatly improve the product experience for the consumer.

"Consumers look for convenience, clear messaging, and superior product quality when deciding to purchase cannabis products, and these new pouches deliver on all three," said Shaun Serpa, CMO for Lyfted Farms. "This packaging features a clear side so customers can closely examine flower quality, while its heat-sealing and zip-type closure improves product shelf life and prevents loss of moisture and terpenes. This packaging is much lighter and easier to transport than glass jars, and the increased surface area means more marketing inches for us to communicate on product benefits and features."

The reduction in weight and mass from 100 gram jars to 5 gram pouches (for 3.5 grams of flower) represents a 95% reduction in packaging waste, a large reduction in shipping and transportation costs, and overall a 50% cost reduction in Company-wide product packaging expenses.

"The new packaging has already rolled out to retailers and consumers and the reduction in expenses is beginning to positively impact the Company's bottom line," said Bob Blink, TransCanna CEO. "The transition to pouches was planned to align with the opening of our new Daly California facility, which houses automated packaging lines that can produce the final product on a much more efficient and massive scale."

Update on Secured Convertible Loan

Further to its news release of February 3, 2021, the Company has extended the date for execution of the definitive documentation and satisfaction of other conditions from February 15, 2021 to March 18, 2021.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna's wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California's authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

