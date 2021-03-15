Part A of the AD-214 Phase I has been completed in 42 healthy volunteers who received a single dose of either AD-214 or placebo. There were no dose limiting or serious adverse events and no concerning clinical laboratory results. Additionally, AD-214 pharmacokinetics increased proportionally with the dose with evidence seen of CXCR4 engagement and high sustained receptor occupancy. AdAlta will now be investigating dosing every two weeks for AD-214 in the Part B portion of the study.

