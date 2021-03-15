Mesoblast announced results from the MPC-06-ID trial in 391 patients with chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Patients were randomized to receive a single intra-discal injection of either rexlemestrocel-L alone or rexlemestrocel-L in combination with hyaluronic acid (HA), a vehicle thought to improve mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) homing to inflammation sites, and saline. In the HA combination arm, statistically significant reductions in pain (as measured by a visual analog score, VAS) versus saline were seen at the 12-month (p=0.014) and 24-month (p=0.036) time points, all from a single injection.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...