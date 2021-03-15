Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: Xtreme Fighting Championships' YoungGuns 1 Available To More Than 4,000,000 New Viewers On TVP Channels in Sinaloa And Sonora, Mexico

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Xtreme Fighting Championships action is now available on TVP to more than 4,000,000 viewers in Sinaloa and Sonora, Mexico, a part of XFC's aggressive strategy to reach more than 125,000,000 viewers in Mexico.

The Spanish version of November's XFC 43 will air this weekend on the network, and the XFC's next event, YoungGuns 1 from Shawnee, OK, will air live on March 27. TVP will feature high-level, Spanish-speaking MMA athletes and the country's best sports commentators.

XFC President Myron Molotky on the organization's newest broadcast deal: "Mexico is home to some of the world's most passionate MMA fans, so we're excited to bring the XFC to more than 4,000,000 new viewers in Sinaloa. Mexico has a long history of fervently supporting combat sports, and the XFC already has a strong foothold in this lucrative market. We're excited to deliver more and more XFC action in Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

