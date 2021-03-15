Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces a Partnership with Curaleaf's Select Brand to Open Select Shop-in-Shop in the Las Vegas SuperStore

Select's shop-in-shop pairs the nation's largest cannabis lifestyle brand and the world's largest cannabis SuperStore to create a one-of-a-kind industry showcase

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced that Select, known as America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand, has partnered with Planet 13 to create a unique shop-in-shop experience, highlighting the Select brand in the Las Vegas SuperStore. The shop-in-shop, which will occupy prime space within the Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore dispensary, will host its grand opening on March 15th and will be staffed by Select team members. The Select store will act as a sales and education platform, introducing Select's many award-winning and industry-leading products to millions of visitors.

Select has earned its place as an industry leader by setting stringent quality standards and focusing on the relentless pursuit of progress and innovation. Known for quality and expertise, Select provides industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility to both medical and adult-use customers in 17 states across the US. Select's shop-in-shop at Planet 13 is a one-of-a-kind experience that will showcase the brand's entire portfolio of products including Select Elite, Select Elite Live, Select Classic Bites, Select Nano Gummies and Select Ratio Drops. The Las Vegas SuperStore will be among the first retailers in the state to carry Select's newest offerings throughout 2021.

"We are excited to partner with Curaleaf to create an exceptional showcase for their popular Select Brand," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Planet 13's tourist-friendly, experiential store is the perfect place to introduce top cannabis brands to both new and existing cannabis users."

Patrick Larkin, SVP of Sales at Curaleaf added, "The Select and Planet 13 partnership is an embodiment of how we are actively investing in our retail partners and elevating our retail presence with the goal of enriching the experiences of our customers. The Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore is well known as an international tourist destination, and we welcome the opportunity to introduce customers from across America and the world to America's first national cannabis brand."

For more information on Planet 13, visit the investor website.

For more information on Select, please visit www.selectbetter.com.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA)(OTCQX:CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to the ongoing operations at the Facility and the amendment to the Lease.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: risks associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada and California cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated April 13, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

(416) 519-2156 ext. 2230

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634171/Planet-13-Announces-a-Partnership-with-Curaleafs-Select-Brand-to-Open-Select-Shop-in-Shop-in-the-Las-Vegas-SuperStore