The Turkish authorities revealed that 131 project proposals, with a combined capacity of 9,440 MW, will compete in the tender.Turkey's Ministry of Energy has published the list of the pre-qualified bidders of the 1 GW PV tender it launched on March 8. The tender was more than eight times oversubscribed as 131 project proposals with a combined capacity of 9,440 MW were submitted for review. "This was a record level of applications," Eren Engur, a board member of the energy storage committee at the Turkish PV association Günder, told pv magazine. The trade body represents the Turkish Republic in ...

