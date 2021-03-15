The 125 kW inverter features an efficiency of 99.1% and a European efficiency rating of 98.7%.Taiwanese inverter maker Delta has announced the launch of its M125HV Gen2 Solar PV String Inverter, a three-phase, 140 kVA device that is an updated version of the company's 140 kVA inverter for utility scale PV projects. "The M125HV Gen2 includes everything that made the Gen1 so popular with customers but is even quieter now," said Andreas Hoischen, senior director, business unit photovoltaic inverters for Delta EMEA. The inverter has a nominal output power of 125 kW, an efficiency of 99.1%, and a ...

