The monocrystalline facility, planned near the town of Pâ by Swiss-owned developer Urbasolar following a tender, will help the government towards its target of reaching 200 MW of solar capacity this year.Burkina Faso's race to reach 200 MW of solar capacity this year has been boosted by the announcement this morning of plans for another 30 MW project near the town of Pâ, 250km southeast of Ouagadougou. The facility will be 80% financed by a €29 million loan from the London-based Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) which is financed by the governments of the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...